Update: Klopp wants Thiago signing sealed before selling Wijnaldum – Exit step closer

Liverpool want Thiago from Bayern, that much is not a mystery anymore but consistently, reports have suggested that the Reds need to sell first to raise the funds for the Spaniard.

However, the latest reports coming from Spain today suggest that Jurgen Klopp wants the key signing sealed first.

Last month, German news outlet Kicker reported that the Premier League champions have to generate cash from player sales to fund the move for the Bundesliga star.

Yesterday, famous Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, reported that the Reds will push to sign Thiago if they decide to sell Wijnaldum.

Even James Pearce has claimed (The Athletic) that if a suitable bid arrives for the Netherlands star, Thiago, who is keen on moving to Anfield, would be the perfect replacement.

However, as per today’s version of Sport, Klopp wants Liverpool to seal the signing of the 29-year-old midfielder from the German champions before allowing the Dutchman to leave Anfield.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Wijnaldum is a step closer to moving to the Nou Camp. The former PSV man is keen to sign for Barca and Liverpool are about to sell him.

The 6-time European champions are demanding 20 million euros from the sale of their midfielder but the 5-time European champions are hoping to secure a deal for 15 million euros or lower.

Sport report that the difference is small and therefore it is highly likely that an agreement will be reached. Still, they do mention again that Klopp will only sell Wijnaldum as long as he is able to get the signing of Thiago done and dusted.

The Champions League winning star featured for full 90 minutes in Spain’s Nations League victory (4-0) against Ukraine last night. On the other hand, the Ex Magpies midfielder could feature for the Netherlands when they face Italy tonight.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days.