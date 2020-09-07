Liverpool could move to secure signing of £100million+ attacker next year

So far in the summer transfer window, Liverpool have only hired the services of Kostas Tsimikas, who has been lured to provide cover for Robertson.

The Reds have been linked with several attackers to improve things up front and one of them is Jadon Sancho. The England international has mostly been on the radar of Manchester United but the PL champions have showed interest in signing him as well (The Independent).

The Old Trafford club had a deadline till 10th August to sign the Three Lions attacker, who is rated at over £100million (BBC), but they did not make any offer and the player is still with Dortmund.

Anfield legend, Jamie Carragher, believes that Liverpool could move to sign the 20-year-old star from the Bundesliga side next year if United are unable to get his signing done before the closure of transfer window next month.

The Sky Sports pundit stated (via Mirror Sport):

“United have got a clear run at Sancho now – but that will change if he’s still at Dortmund next year. I’d be very surprised if Liverpool didn’t try to sign him next summer.”

Back in July, famous German outlet Kicker claimed that Sancho would like to join the Reds over the Red Devils because Klopp’s men have a better chance of winning the title (again).

The 12-capped international directly contributed in 33 goals (17 goals and 16 assists) in just 25 Bundesliga starts for BvB under the guidance of Favre.

At the moment, Liverpool have world class wide players in the form of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. The African duo will turn 29 next year, so, sooner rather than later, the Reds would have to replace them.

In your opinion, is Jadon Sancho good enough to replace Salah/Mane at Anfield?