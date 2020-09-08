Liverpool could end up signing £50million attacker before deadline – Report

Liverpool did not secure any major first team signing last summer and as far as this summer is concered, so far, they have only lured a back-up left back in the form of Kostas Tsimikas.

The Reds have been linked with numerous quality players and one of them is Ismaila Sarr. As per latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool could end up signing the Senegalese international before the end of the transfer deadline next month.

According to The Telegraph, it is possible that Liverpool will end the summer transfer window having signed Thiago and Sarr if the economic conditions allow the deals to be completed.

Our focus is on the Watford winger, who had an impressive season with the Hornets last term. In 22 Premier League starts, the 22-year-old attacker directly contributed in 11 goals (5 goals and 6 assists), still, he failed to save the club from going down.

It must be remembered that back in February, the speedy winger scored a brace and provided an assist to end Jurgen Klopp side’s 18-match winning run (and 44-game unbeaten run) in the top flight of English football.

Chris Bascombe is of the view that the signing of Sarr is badly needed at Anfield because if the reigning champions lose even one of their front three stars (Mane, Salah, Firmino) due to injury, then the drop in quality would ruin their chances of retaining the title.

Fortunately, last season, our key players remained fit but this time around, the dilemma is not just about getting injured because even contracting COVID-19 would keep stars out of the squad for some time.

Therefore, the depth of the attack must be improved. Ismaila Sarr’s current contract with Watford will expire in 2024 and as per reports (Kaveh Solhekol), the African attacker could cost as high as £50million.