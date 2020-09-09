Talks broken – £15million star will now put pressure to secure Liverpool exit

It will not come as any surprise if Georginio Wijnaldum ends up leaving Liverpool this summer because the reports do not look positive at all.

As per today’s version of Sport, the Reds’ talks with the Dutch international to renew his contract have broken and the player’s desire is to move to Barcelona.

The well-known Spanish news source have mentioned that the 29-year-old has returned to England after international duty and now, he will put pressure on the Merseysiders to sell him to Barca.

It is mentioned that Wijnaldum wants to clarify his intention to leave before Liverpool’s opening Premier League encounter against Leeds United at the weekend.

Sport claim that the Reds want a fee of 17 million euros (£15million) to sell the Netherlands star but the Catalan giants consider the valuation too high keeping in view that the player will be out of contract next summer.

Liverpool are of the view that Wijnaldum is an important player for Jurgen Klopp and therefore, they do not want to part with him at a lower price.

These days the departure of the Dutchman is reportedly directly linked to the arrival of Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish outlet have reported that Thiago’s talks to renew his deal with Bayern are broken and the German giants want a minimum fee of 30 million euros from his sale.

Liverpool are looking to lower that asking price and use the cash from Wijnaldum’s sale to get the signing done. For the latest updates on the ongoing transfer saga, watch this space.