From Italy – Liverpool have come forward for £64million attacker but there’s a dilemma

Liverpool have been linked with several attacking players and one of them is Adama Traore.

Few months back, The Mirror revealed that the Reds are eager to hire the services of the Wolves superstar, who would be tempted to join Jurgen Klopp’s world class side.

Moreover, last month, The Mail revealed that the Molineux outfit are prepared to sell their prized asset, who is admired by the Anfield boss, in the summer transfer window

As per a recent report covered by Calcio Mercato, in recent weeks, Liverpool have come forward for the former Barcelona attacker, however, like Man City and Juventus, they are scared of the player’s mammoth valuation.

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that Wolves have slapped an enormous price tag of 70 million euros (£64million) and at the moment, it is non-negotiable.

This dilemma is not new at all. The Reds lost out on signing Timo Werner because we did not meet Leipzig’s asking price and Chelsea jumped in to hire his services (ESPN).

Moreover, thus far, we have not met Bayern Munich’s asking price of 30 million euros for Thiago Alcantara and are hoping to secure a deal for a reduced fee (Sport). In all fairness, the fans would be furious if a rival hijacks the deal to sign the Spaniard.

Coming back to Traore, the ex Boro winger was in top form for Wolves last term under the management of Portuguese boss Nuno Espirito Santo

The West Midlands club defeated the then champions Manchester City home and away and the 24-year-old attacker was man of the match in both the fixtures. Traore netted two goals vs Guardiola’s men in their own backyard and at home, he netted a goal and provided an assist to earn maximum points for Wolves.

We do need to improve the depth of our offense in the summer transfer window. In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Adama Traore?