Deal close – Liverpool to secure £1.8million signing

Liverpool have been linked with Brazilian goalie Marcelo Pitaluga for some time and the latest reports suggest that the Reds are close to securing his signing.

According to UOL, Fluminense is very close to selling the shot stopper to the Premier League champions in a deal worth 2 million euros (£1.8million).

The Brazilian news outlet have claimed that the proposal was too good to be rejected by the player and the club, who have also agreed a clause that will see them earn 25 percent if the 17-year-old is sold in future.

Pitaluga has a German passport and his family has always desired to move to Europe. Last month, Globo Esporte reported that Liverpool have offered his family a house and promised a job for his father.

The teenager was part of the U-17 national team squad that won the World Cup back in November 2019, however, he did not feature in any game in the competition.

Fluminense would not mind losing Pitaluga with a clause for future sale because he was only the third choice goal keeper under the management of Odair Hellmann.

At Anfield, our third choice shot stopper is Caoimhín Kelleher. In the last campaign, the Irish U-21 starlet made four appearances in the cup competitions for Liverpool’s first team.

Therefore, Marcelo Pitaluga should play in the youth teams to move up in the pecking order. Hopefully, the presence of compatriot Alisson Becker, who is one of the best goal keepers in the world, would help the youngster improve at the club.