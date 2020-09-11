Winger returns – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Leeds United

Champions Liverpool will kick start their new Premier League campaign against Championship winners Leeds United.

The Whites were solid at the back in the last campaign but can they stop the Reds, who have one of the best attacks in the world, at Anfield? We shall see.

News – Thiago firmly expected to seal Liverpool move

As far as the team news is concerned, Liverpool had few injury concerns during the pre-season tour in Austria with stars like Alexander-Arnold, Matip and skipper Henderson missing.

However, the trio are back. Our first choice fullback made two appearances for the national side, Matip scored in a recent friendly vs Blackpool and Hendo returned to training a few days ago.

More recently, the Merseysiders have confirmed that Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri has returned to training after recovering from a knock. So, we do not have any injury concerns and Klopp should be able to select his strongest possible XI tomorrow.

In the back-line, the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk and Robertson should start in front of Brazilian superstar goalie Alisson Becker.

Henderson did not take part in any friendly contest and has recently returned, so, it will not come as any surprise to see the captain out of the starting XI.

In such a scenario, Fabinho could start as the main defensive midfielder and in front of the Samba star, the likes of Keita and Wijnaldum should start in the center of the park.

As far as the attack is concerned, Mane, Salah and Firmino would likely start. Our Egyptian winger failed to impress in the pre-season but for us, he has always scored in the opening PL fixtures (last three seasons). Let’s hope he will find the net again.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Leeds United: