Liverpool interested in signing £130,000-a-week “world class” finisher – Reporter

Liverpool have world class players in every department but they do not have a world class out and out striker. Instead, the Reds have done brilliantly well with Firmino playing in the False No. 9 role.

As per recent claim made by a renowned Via Sport reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft, Liverpool are interested in signing Erling Haaland.

The retired Norwegian and former PL striker did an exclusive interview with Empire of the Kop and stated:

“I think they (Liverpool) are paying special attention to Dortmund. The American Gio Reyna – and of course – Erling Haaland.”

Haaland scored for fun for RB Salzburg in the first half of the last campaign and even found the net against the Reds in the Champions League at Anfield. In the January transfer window, he opted to move to Borussia Dortmund and became an instant hit in the Bundesliga.

In all competitions for the German and Austrian side, he featured in (combined) 40 games and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in no fewer than 54 goals (44 goals and 10 assists).

The stats are incredible and the £130,000-a-week forward (The Daily Mail) has already netted 3 goals in as many starts for his country. Few days back, he netted a brilliant brace in Norway’s 5-1 victory against Northern Ireland in the UEFA Nations League.

Fjortoft lavished praise on the 20-year-old striker and tweeted that Haaland is sharp in front of goal and his finishing is “world class”.

The question is, can Liverpool move to sign him?

We were interested in Werner (EOTK) but failed to sign the German due to financial concerns and the striker decided to move to Chelsea. The Kaiser scored 10 goals in 16 league starts for Leipzig in the second half of the Bundesliga campaign. On the other hand the Dortmund star managed to find the net 13 times in just 11 starts.

So, if we could not afford Werner, it will be fair to say that at least this summer, it is highly unlikely that we would be able to lure Erling Haaland. Also, the Norwegian should not really look to leave BvB after just half a season with the club.

As far as next summer is concerned, it must be remembered that that the player will have an active clause of 75 million euros (Sport Bild) and it will not be shocking to see top clubs running after his signature.