Difference only £4.5m – Thiago firmly expected to seal Liverpool move

The latest reports going on about Thiago Alcantara’s potential move to Liverpool are intriguing.

Yesterday, Bild covered a story claiming that the Reds have already reached an agreement with the Spaniard but they are yet to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich, who do not want to let their prized asset leave for less than 30 million euros.

Moreover, as per renowned German journalist, Constantin Eckner, so far, Liverpool have offered 25 million euros to sign the European Champion from the Bavarains.

So. as far as the free agreement is concerned, the difference in what Liverpool have offered thus far as compared to Bayern Munich’s asking price is just £4.5million.

Therefore, in all fairness, if the Reds are really eager to lure the Spaniard, then we can expect a deal to be sealed. Key figures from Germany have provided positive update for the Anfield faithful.

Retired German international and former Anfield hero Didi Hamann has said that he is sure Thiago will play for Liverpool next season. The claim has been cited by Bild’s Head of Football, Christian Falk.

Moreover, renowned Swiss television sport journalist, Marcel Reif, who works for Bild, believes that Thiago is firmly expected to leave Bayern for the Premier League champions and talks could progress soon.

The Spanish midfielder’s arrival is linked with Wijnaldum’s exit from Anfield and as per reports going on in Spain (Mundo Deportivo), Liverpool could offload the Dutchman to Barca in order to sign the former Catalan star.

Will we be able to finally seal the signing of Thiago Alcantara? Only time will tell.