£32million star very close to becoming a Liverpool player – Report

Liverpool will kick start their Premier League campaign against Leeds United today having only secured just one key summer signing in the form of Kostas Tsimikas.

Bayern star Thiago Alcantara consistently remains linked with the Reds and as per a claim made by a well-known Spanish news source today, the former Barca star is very close to becoming a Liverpool player.

According to Sport, there were reports in Germany (via Bild) that the Bundesliga giants had allowed the midfielder extra time to secure his transfer to the Anfield club.

However, yesterday, the 36-capped international participated in training with the European Champions.

The famous Spanish outlet claim that despite being back in Munich, the plan does not change and Thiago is very close to becoming a Liverpool player.

As per reports going on in the media, we have seen several valuations and as per a recent update provided by VarskySports, Bayern are demanding a fee of 35 million euros (£32million) to let their star asset leave.

Reports in Spain have heavily linked Thiago’s arrival with the departure of Wijnaldum from Anfield (MD). However, according to Sky Sports, the Netherlands star had positive discussions with Jurgen Klopp, he wants to stay and is hoping to sign a contract extension.

We have not freshen up the first team, especially the starting XI, in over two years and a marquee signing should be secured. Former Man United star Gary Neville believes Liverpool squad needs a lift and that can be done by signing a world class player like Thiago (via The Standard).

In your view, should the Reds spend £32million to sign the Spaniard?