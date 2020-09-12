Liverpool told ‘crazy’ £28m offer could get winger signing done

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are looking to sign Jeremy Doku from Anderlecht.

According to Het Nieuwsblad (via Sport Witness), Karel van Eetvelt was asked whether he is scared of losing the teenage winger to Liverpool and he responded that he is not scared at all.

However, the Anderlecht CEO did not rule out the 18-year-old’s departure and said that if the Reds come up with a lucrative offer then the attacker could leave the club. Van Eetvelt stated:

“If, say, Liverpool suddenly come up with a crazy offer, you have to look at it. How much? I prefer not to talk about figures, but Gent set the tone with David’s.”

How much did Gent receive to let Jonathan David leave?

Last month, French side Lille splashed 30 million euros (£28m) to sign the Canadian forward (Goal) from the Belgian side. So, the Premier League champions would have to come up with a similar offer to lure Doku from Anderlecht.

In the 2019-20 campaign, the youngster, who can play on either flank, started 14 league games for his club and directly contributed in 6 goals (3 goals and 3 assists).

As far as this season is concerned, so far, in 4 appearances, he has scored a goal and provided an assist as well.

Doku was recently called up by Roberto Martinez for the national side and few days back, on his debut start, he scored his first goal for Belgium in their 5-1 Nations League victory over Iceland.

