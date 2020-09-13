Liverpool backed to secure signing of ‘exciting’ £50million target

Few days back, The Telegraph reported that Liverpool could end up signing Ismaila Sarr from Watford.

More recently, a former Anfield player in the form of Neil Mellor has backed the Reds to secure the signing of the Senegalese international.

The 37-year-old thinks that Jurgen Klopp is the right man to get the best out of the African winger, who excelled with the Hornets in the last campaign.

Meller, who was part of the Champions League winning squad in 2005, praised the youngster and stated (via The Express):

“I think he has that ability and he showed that. He’s had a good season at Watford even though they’ve been relegated and he cost them a lot of money. The thing is with Sarr, he’s got a big future if the right sort of manager can be around him and guide him in these important times.”

“He’s good mates with Mane, and we all know about players helping deals get over the line with friends.”

“I think he’s a really exciting player, a top talent who somebody like Jugren at Liverpool could get more out of in a few years.”

Last season, the 22-year-old directly contributed in 12 goals in all competitions for the Vicarage Road outfit and he was the destroyer in chief when Watford defeated the Reds few months back.

Up front, we heavily rely on our world class stars like Salah, Mane and Firmino but an unfortunate injury to any one of the trio could be a major set back for Klopp because his back-up options are not good enough.

In such a scenario, the German manager should look to improve the depth of his offense before the closure of the summer transfer window next month.

Sarr has a long term contract with Watford, who would not like to lose their prized asset for cheap. Last month, renowned Sky Sports News reporter, Kaveh Solhekol, claimed that the former Metz man could be worth £50million.