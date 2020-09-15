Liverpool plot eleventh hour move to get signing done – Expert

The new season has already started for Liverpool without any major signing to improve the starting XI.

The name of Thiago Alcantara has been in the focus for quite some time now and the latest reports still suggest that the Reds are in pole position to hire services.

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool are plotting an eleventh hour move to sign the Spanish international from Bayern Munich this summer.

Alex Crook has stated that the Bavarians continue to demand 30 million euros and to lower that asking price, Liverpool are waiting and could move very late in the window.

The Transfer expert claimed:

“Liverpool are still the front-runners (for Thiago), but they’re trying to force Bayern Munich to lower that €30m asking price. I’m not expecting a bid to come in probably until the final week of the window.”

The 29-year-old will be out of contract in less than 10 months and he would have the option to agree a pre-contract with any foreign side in January 2021.

It won’t be ideal for the German champions to lose him for free next year. So, they might be forced to sell him for cheap this summer. Thiago is a proven quality star, who has won every major prize in his club career. Last month, he put in a world class performance in the final of the Champions League vs Paris Saint-Germain.

Next up, Liverpool are going to face Chelsea, who have spent heavily to improve their squad this summer. Will the Reds be able to get at-least one marquee signing done before transfer deadline? Let’s hope so.