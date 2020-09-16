Liverpool could move to steal signing of £190,000-a-week star next year – Report

Manchester United have been heavily interested in hiring the services of Jadon Sancho but if they fail to lure him this summer, then next year, Liverpool and other top European clubs could take advantage to steal his signing.

Last week, The Guardian revealed that the Old Trafford club have already agreed personal terms and agent fees to sign the attacker but BvB’s asking price of €120million remains the major concern.

Recently, ESPN have claimed that due to the ongoing pandemic, Solskjaer’s team are in pole to sign Sancho this summer but they are not willing to pay the above mentioned fee and therefore the player could stay in Germany.

The renowned news source believe Man United fear that next year, they may face competition from Liverpool, Barca and Real, who could move to sign the 20-year-old star.

Earlier this month, Anfield legend Jamie Carragher said that the England international should be on the radar of the Reds next summer (via The Mirror). The 42-year-old said:

“(Man) United have got a clear run at Sancho now – but that will change if he’s still at Dortmund next year. I’d be very surprised if Liverpool didn’t try to sign him next summer.”

The Three Lions star directly contributed in over 60 goals in all competitions in the last two seasons with Dortmund. On Monday, he scored a goal and also provided an assist in the German club’s 5-0 DFB-Pokal win over MSV Duisburg.

In July, Jurgen Klopp told Bild that the £190,000-a-week star (The Daily Mail) would look good in the red of Liverpool. His current contract with the Bundesliga side will expire in 2023, so, the market value of €120million might come down in 2021.

In your view, should the Merseysiders battle to sign Jadon Sancho next year?