Liverpool’s best midfield combinations with Thiago Alcantara

In the morning today, The Athletic broke the internet by revealeing that Liverpool have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich to sign Thiago Alcantara.

Soon after, several renowned media outlets reported that the Reds are close to getting his signing done.

News – Liverpool backed to agree ‘perfect’ signing of £50million star

Liverpool have decided to splash 30 million euros for someone, who will turn 30 next year, even when they already have ample quality and depth in the midfield. This just shows how highly Klopp rates the Spaniard. So, it will not be surprising to see him start on regular basis.

The question is, with stars like Hendo, Milner, Gini, Fabinho, Keita, Ox already present in the center of the park, what would be Liverpool’s best midfield combination after signing Thiago?

Fabinho – Keita – Thiago

In the last two campaigns, a lot of assists have been provided by our top class fullbacks and we have lacked creativity in the center of the park, which has been a major concern.

Arsenal managed to block our fullbacks in the last two meetings and it was evident that we could not create anything from the center. That is where, Thiago comes in. His ability to find the gaps is incredible.

Against teams that like to park the bus, Fabinho and Keita should get the nod to start with Alcantara. Hopefully, our Guinean star would remain fit this season. In 2017, Klopp said that Thiago and Keita were the two best midfielders in the German league. Now, he is going to have both and would be excited to pair them together.

Henderson – Wijnaldum – Thiago

Wijnaldum failed to provide even a single assist in over 40 appearances for the Merseysiders in the last campaign. However, he was still the most selected midfielder and The Independent claim that the former Magpies star is expected to stay at Anfield this summer.

The Dutch international is brilliant at pressing the opponents and he is comfortable on the ball even when under pressure. Against top oppositions, the Netherlands star is much needed along with the proper leadership in the presence of our hard working skipper, Henderson.

Fabinho – Henderson – Thiago

This is perhaps my favorite combination. Fabinho is the one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and he should start in his preferred play breaking role. He can also play effectively as a deep lying playmaker because his long range passing is very good.

Going forward, Henderson proved to be the most effective midfielder for us in the PL last term. He managed to directly contribute in 9 goals (4 goals and 5 assists).

Unfortunately, veteran Milner would rarely get the chance to start and as far as Ox is concerned, he is our fastest midfielder but perhaps the least technical. So, he might start in the center in cup competitions otherwise, I would not be surprised to see him play as a back-up winger.

In your opinion, who should start in Liverpool’s midfield with Thiago Alcantara?