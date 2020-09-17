Star would command £42million worth terms to secure Liverpool move – Journalist

Liverpool remain linked with Thiago Alcantara but will they be able to secure his signing before the closure of the summer transfer window next month? We shall see.

James Pearce has shed light on the current scenario with the Spaniard and to be honest, the Anfield faithful might not like the update.

News – Liverpool plot eleventh hour move to get signing done – Expert

The renowned journalist answered the supporters’ question on The Athletic and wrote that the projected cost of the pandemic to Liverpool is now over £100million, which is why the PL champions have not been able to be active in the transfer window.

As far as the Bayern Munich midfielder is concerned, Pearce claims that while the asking price of £30million is not really high, it must also be taken into consideration that the star would command terms as high as £42million to move to Anfield.

He stated:

“(Thiago) would command wages of about £200,000 per week over a three or four-year period, which is a big commitment for someone who turns 30 this season.”

The former Liverpool Echo reporter further stated that the Italian born midfielder must have a move lined up elsewhere otherwise he would not have turned down the contract extension at the Allianz Arena.

He would love to see the La Roja man at Anfield but thinks that the Merseysiders need a fourth choice center half and a winger more than a midfielder at the moment.

Regarding Wijnaldum, Pearce responded that the Dutch international has given no indication that he wants to leave the club, who are not actively interested in offloading him. His contract will expire next year and the 29-year-old would only accept a decent offer from the Reds to extend his stay.

Apart from Gini, Klopp has got midfielders like Keita, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Grujic, Jones and skipper Henderson for just three starting positions in his preferred 4-3-3 system. Therefore, in all fairness, the German manager has an overcrowded midfield department and he should sell someone first before bringing in a new star.

Have your say – What is our best combination in the center of the park? Do we need to sign Thiago Alcantara?