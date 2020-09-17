Serious Liverpool told £40million could get signing done – Klopp likes him

Liverpool have been interested in Ismaila Sarr for quite some time and the latest reports suggest that Watford have slapped a high asking price on their prized asset.

Few hours back, Dominic King reveled via his twitter account that the Merseysiders are seriously considering signing the Senegalese international, who would cost over £36million.

On the other hand, Mirror Sport have reported that Jurgen Klopp likes the 22-year-old and the Reds have been heavily linked with the African since he scored a goal and provided an assist to help Watford beat the champions back in February.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that the Hornets will demand at least £40million for the winger. Fair enough, they paid £40million to sign him from Rennes last year (Sky Sports) and he was one of their key players last term.

In just 22 Premier League starts, Sarr scored 5 goals and provided 6 assists for Watford, still, he could not save the team from relegation.

Liverpool have top quality starters for the wide attacking positions but they do lack quality in the depth. John Cross claims that after signing Thiago, the European giants could push to get a back-up winger but will they move for Sarr? Only time will tell.

We did not pay £49million (ESPN) to sign one of our key targets in the form of Timo Werner and are only paying £20million across Thiago’s four-year deal (Sky). So, I do not think the Reds would opt to splash £40million for Sarr in one go.

Can Michael Edwards work his magic and come up with an installment based offer to sign the attacker? We shall see.