Liverpool agree just £4million fee in first year to seal signing – Report

Reports indicate that after Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool have signed Diogo Jota from Wolves in a deal worth £45million (The Athletic).

Michael Edwards is working his magic in negotiations. It is reported that we have agreed to pay just £5million up front for a world class star like Thiago and the remaining will be spread over the course of the Spaniard’s contract, (The Athletic).

On the other hand, as far as the Portuguese star is concerned, Goal claim that Wolves have secured an initial fee of £41million but have accepted to receive as little as 10% i.e. £4million in the first year from the PL champions.

More importantly, the Merseysiders have agreed £13.5million fee to sell Ki-Jana Hoever to the West Midlands side, therefore, majority of the £4million we are paying for Jota will be offset by the initial income from the sale of the Dutch defender (The Athletic).

The financial implications of COVID-19 have been problematic and it is just brilliant for Edwards to strike such smart deals for the club during the ongoing pandemic.

The 23-year-old star is a left winger but Nuno Espirito Santo also effectively utilized him as a secondary striker and even as a center forward if needed (Transfermarkt).

So, he can play as a back-up for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and such versatility will improve the depth of our offense.

Last season, the former Porto attacker featured in 48 games for the Molineux outfit and directly contributed in 22 goals (16 goals and 6 assists). He netted back to back hat-tricks (vs Besiktas and Espanyol) in the Europa League.

For the senior national side, so far, Jota has made four appearances and scored one goal. Will he be a major hit at Anfield? Let’s hope so.