Liverpool prepared to pay £210,000-a-week wages to sign attacker – Report

As per reports going on in the media, Jurgen Klopp is insistent on improving the quality of the squad even after securing Thiago.

According to Sport, Liverpool have made contact with Barcelona to sign Ousmane Dembele on loan and are prepared to pay his wages to hire his services.

The well-known Spanish news source have mentioned that the Catalan giants have not responded to the Merseysiders as yet but would ideally like to offload the player on permanent basis.

Sport were one of the first outlets to reveal Liverpool’s agreement with Thiago back in July. They are reliable but should Klopp, who is an admirer of the Frenchman, move to sign the attacker from Barca?

In the 2016-17 season, Dembele was in world class form for Borussia Dortmund and after that campaign, the Spanish giants broke the bank to sign him in order to replace Neymar.

Unfortunately, the World Cup winning star has mostly been on the treatment table at the Nou Camp. Even last season, the 23-year-old only made 9 appearances in all competitions and started just 5 games (Transfermarkt).

The Les Bleus attacker did recover in time for the UCL last eight clash vs Bayern Munich but would be glad that he remained on the bench in a one sided contest that the Bavarians won 8-2.

The 21-capped international’s current contract with Barca will expire in 2022 and he earns wages of (Marca) 12 million euros a year i.e. around £210,000-a-week.

If Liverpool do get the former Rennes player on loan and pay the above mentioned wages, then the attacker would become the highest earner at Anfield. Currently, our top earner is Mohamed Salah, who gets £200,000-a-week (The Daily Mail).

The Reds do need to improve the depth of their offense but in your view, should they sign an injury prone player like Ousmane Dembele?