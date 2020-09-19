4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Chelsea – Two changes

Liverpool and Chelsea will collide at Stamford Bridge tomorrow. The Reds did the double over the Blues in the league but they eliminated us from the FA Cup last season.

Who will come out on top?

The Merseysiders were able to beat Leeds United in the opening PL fixture but defensively, they were poor. Both Gomez and Van Dijk had average outings and the duo have not been rock solid since the football restarted in June.

I’d like to see Joel Matip returning to the starting XI to partner Virgil in the central defense. Alisson should remain in the goal and the fullback positions would likely remain unchanged.

In the center of the park, Wijnaldum could not perform well against Arsenal and Leeds despite playing for 90 minutes in both the fixtures. The Dutch star should make way for Fabinho.

I would like Thiago Alcantara in the lineup but we only signed him yesterday and it be may be too early to include him. Keita was brilliant the last time we faced Chelsea and he should start with Henderson in the central midfield.

As far as the attack is concerned, Mane, Salah and Firmino should once again start for the Reds. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Chelsea: