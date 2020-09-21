Liverpool considered signing of £27.5million attacking midfielder – Journalist

Liverpool were looking to improve their attacking department and a number of names were on their wish-list but in the end, they opted to sign Diogo Jota.

As per recent reports, Ismaila Sarr has been in the lime light but James Pearce claims that there was another name on the radar of the Reds.

The renowned journalist has revealed (The Athletic) Liverpool even considered signing Canadian attacking midfielder Jonathan David.

Pearce reports that the Premier League champions comprehensively observed the 20-year-old starlet but then opted to focus on Sarr and Jota instead.

Last month, the youngster ended up leaving Gent for Ligue 1 side Lille for a fee of 30 million euros (£27.5million).

David is mainly a central attacking midfielder, who likes to play behind the main striker. Moreover, he can effectively play as a winger and also as a center forward if required.

Last season, the New York born player featured in 40 games in all competitions for the Belgian club and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 33 goals (23 goals and 10 assists).

For Canada, so far, he has started 10 games and 11 goals and provided 5 assists as well. Last year, in the Gold Cup, David won the Golden Boot award after scoring 6 goals in the tournament for his country.

However, this season, thus far, in four appearances as a center forward, he is yet to open his account for Lille. Fair to say that if he is finding the Ligue 1 hard then the Premier League would have been much more difficult.

Nevertheless, one cannot not judge so soon but Liverpool perhaps did the right thing to move for Jota, who has proved that he can perform well in the top flight of English football. Will he be a hit at Anfield? Only time will tell.