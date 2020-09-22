Liverpool agree fee, could agree £5.5m-£6.4m a year terms to secure signing – Report

Liverpool have been looking to improve the depth of their attack for some time and last weekend, they ended up signing Diogo Jota in a deal worth £45million (The Athletic).

However, if a claim coming from France is anything to go by then the Reds heave reached an agreement to sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford as well.

News – Liverpool considered signing of £27.5million attacking midfielder – Journalist

Renowned news source, France Football, have reported that the Senegalese international’s representatives met with Liverpool officials, who have agreed a fee with the Hornets for a transfer between 35-40million euros.

Furthermore, it is mentioned that only a contract agreement worth 6-7million euros (£5.5m-£6.4m) is remaining for the Premier League champions to secure the signing of the 22-year-old attacker.

In all honesty, the above mentioned claim is perhaps unbelievable mainly because we have already lured Jota from Wolves. However, taking reports into consideration, it can be said that we might have agreed a fee (as mentioned by France Football) for Sarr (because the Seleccao star proved to be costlier) but then backed off as Watford put forward unacceptable payment terms.

As per The Athletic, Sarr was our main attacking target to improve the offense but the Vicarage Road outfit were demanding an initial payment of £40million. The Merseysiders deemed that too costly and then moved for Jota.

Liverpool agreed a deal worth £45million for the 23-year-old Portuguese star but the Anfield side paid a higher fee than what they would have liked because they asked the cost to be spread long-term. In the first 12 months, we are only going to pay under £4.5million to Wolves (Tim Spiers).

As per well-known Liverpool based journalist, James Pearce, senior sources at the club have confirmed that the Reds will not be securing anymore signings this summer. Therefore, it will be highly surprising if we do end up luring Ismaila Sarr.