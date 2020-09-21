Report – Liverpool prepared to agree deal with club to secure £20million player exit

After signing the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota, Liverpool are now looking to sell some of their players.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are prepared to agree a deal with Crystal Palace to secure the exit of £20million-rated Rhian Brewster.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that the Eagles are in pole position to sign the 20-year-old striker from the Anfield club, who want to insert a buy back option and also a clause for future sale.

The young center forward has been with the Merseysiders since 2015 but he has mostly played for the youth teams and thus far, he has only managed to make four appearances for the first team.

He had an impressive second half of the last campaign on loan with Swansea City. In 22 appearances for the Welsh club, Brewster found the net 11 times.

The England U-21 starlet returned to the Reds this summer and unfortunately, his miss from the spot proved to be decisive in Liverpool’s defeat against Arsenal in the Community Shield.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has got players like Firmino, Origi and Minamino for the No.9/False No.9 role. Therefore, Brewster should leave for regular first team football.

A loan would have been ideal again but keeping in view the amounts that the PL champions have splashed to secure new signings, they have to sell the forward and others to balance the books.