£200,000-a-week star snubbed three offers to seal Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool were able to seal one of the signings of this summer by hiring the services of Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish international is a world class talent and he was a wanted man in the transfer window. However, he rejected all proposals in order to join the Merseysiders,

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the £200,000-a-week star (The Athletic) snubbed three offers from three massive clubs to seal Liverpool move.

Firstly, Bayern Munich put forward a lucrative £12million a year deal on the table to keep the central midfielder but a call from the Reds changed his mind and he told the Bavarians about his intention to leave (The Athletic).

Afterwards, Manchester moved in with an offer to secure the 29-year-old but he snubbed the proposal from the Old Trafford club, who failed to meet his demands (ESPN).

Last but not the least, as per Cadena Ser, Barcelona tried to sign Thiago as well. The former Barca star was in the Catalan city recently, he listened to the proposal of the Spanish giants but turned it down because he had already decided Liverpool to be his next destination.

The Spanish news outlet have further stated that Jurgen Klopp is the main man who convinced the La Roja star to move to Anfield. The former Borussia Dortmund boss told the Italian born midfielder that by staying at Bayern, he might win another German title but if he wants to win another Champions League then he must join Liverpool.

We were the last team to beat the Bundesliga giants in the Champions League (2019) but our European run ended way too early in the Round of 16 last term.

Klopp has largely improved his squad by adding a top star like Thiago, who was vital in Bayern’s CL triumph last month. Can he hep us win our seventh European Cup? We shall see.