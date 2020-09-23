Liverpool could make concrete bid to sign £19million-a-year forward next year – Face competition

Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG is up in the air and reports suggest that the French international could leave the club in the summer transfer window next year.

Earlier this month, The Times covered a story and reported that the World Cup winning star has already told the French giants that he wants to depart in 2021.

As per recent reports going on in the media, Liverpool are one of the front runners to sign the Les Bleus forward next year and could make a concrete bid for him.

According to L’Equipe, the 21-year-old star has not selected his next destination as yet but his future could be decided in a battle between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The famous French news source have mentioned that the Reds have been in regular contact with the player and could move in with an offer to sign him next summer.

Last season, Mbappe was in super form for PSG under the management of Thomas Tuchel. In just 30 starts (all competitions), he managed to score 30 goals and provide no fewer than 19 assists for the Ligue 1 giants (Transfermarkt).

As far as this season is concerned, the former Monaco star missed the first three league games after contracting coronavirus but returned at the weekend and scored in the victory against Nice.

He has won every major domestic prize in France multiple times so moving abroad makes sense, especially in pursuit of the Champions League title. In all fairness, he was average against Bayern Munich in the final of the European Cup last month.

Mbappe is a well-known admirer of Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side. Earlier this year, he labeled the Reds a ‘machine’ (BBC).

In the 2019 Ballon d’Or, the youngster earned the 6th highest votes, he is one of the best players in the world and would therefore command a high fee and very high wages as well.

His current contract with the French champions is due to expire in the summer of 2022 and at the moment, he earns £19million-a-year (Goal), way more than our top earner, Mohamed Salah, who earns £10.4million-a-year (The Daily Mail).

