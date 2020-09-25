Liverpool pressing hard to steal signing of £73million star – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are once again linked with Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese international’s future at Napoli has been up in the air for some time and Manchester City have been after him. However, the Reds are trying to convince him to secure a move to Anfield.

According to Le Parisien (press image provided below), the Sky Blues have already agreed personal terms worth 10 million euros a year with the central defender but they face heavy competition from the Merseysiders.

The renowned French news source have reported that Liverpool are pressing hard to steal the signing and are using compatriot Sadio Mane to persuade Koulibaly to join.

It is claimed that the Reds dream to have a central defensive partnership of Virgil van Dijk and the African star.

The 29-year-old Napoli man is one of the best central defenders in the world. He was included in the Serie A Team of the Year for 4 seasons in a row (2015-2019). Moreover, he has won the Senegalese Player of the Year prize twice.

His current contract will expire in 2023 and as per Corriere Dello Sport, the Naples based club are demanding a mammoth fee of 80 million euros (£73million) for their prized asset.

Dejan Lovren left us this summer to move to Russian side Zenit and at Anfield, Klopp has not replaced the Croatian international as yet. Does he really need to?

Apart from Van Dijk, Klopp has got two quality center backs in the form of Gomez and Matip, however, the duo have been injured on and off and missed the last game as well.

In their absence, Fabinho proved to be rock solid vs Chelsea and kept a top striker like Timo Werner in his pocket. The Brazilian star mainly plays in the No.6 role but now that we have signed Thiago Alcantara, he could be deployed in the back-line whenever needed.

In your view, do Liverpool need to sign a new central defender? Should they move in to lure Kalidou Koulibaly?