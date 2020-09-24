It’s possible Liverpool will make an offer to sign £27.5million winger – Report

Liverpool have been interested in Jeremy Doku for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Earlier this month, Anderlecht CEO Karel van Eetvelt revealed – Het Nieuwsblad (via Sport Witness) – that the Reds would have to make a craxy offer to hire the services of the 18-year-old winger.

As per the latest update provided by Het Belang van Limburg, it is possible that Liverpool will make an offer to sign the attacker from the Jupiler Pro League side.

The Belgian news source have mentioned that a fee of 30 million euros (£27.5million) will be required to reach agreement with Anderlecht, who would still want the player on a season long loan before finally allowing him to leave.

It is further stated that the teenage winger is considered as a long term replacement of Sadio Mane by the Merseysiders.

Last season, Doku featured in 21 league games, scored 3 goals and provided as many assists for his club.

This season, in just 6 appearances thus far, he has already directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 5 goals (2 goals and 3 assists).

Earlier this month, the youngster made his debut for the senior national side and scored a goal vs Iceland. At the weekend against Waasland-Beveren, he found the net and provided two assists in Anderlecht’s 4-2 victory away from home.

Doku is a versatile talent, who can effectively play on either flank but at the moment, we have ample quality and depth in the wide attacking positions. In your view, should Liverpool secure a deal to sign him?