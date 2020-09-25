Deal close – £20million attacker on the verge of securing Liverpool exit

Liverpool are looking to sell players in the summer transfer window and reports suggest that Harry Wilson is on the verge of securing an exit from Anfield.

Last month, The Mirror revealed that the Merseysiders want to offload the Welsh international for a fee of around £20million.

Now, as per a recent report covered by Sky Sports News, Burnley are closing in to hire the services of the 23-year-old attacker.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the Clarets are in talks with the Premier League champions to sign Wilson for £15million.

The 17-capped international is naturally a right winger but he can effectively play anywhere in the attacking midfield. He can strike the ball from distance and is a freekick specialist.

In the 2018-19 campaign, the attacker directly contributed in 24 goals on loan for Derby County. On the other hand, last season, he started 20 league games for Bournemouth (on loan) and scored 7 goals.

The dilemma for the youngster is that Liverpool have ample quality and depth in their attacking department and his services are not really needed.

In the first two league games this term, Wilson was not even part of the squad. Moreover, last night in the league cup contest vs Lincoln City, the Reds fielded their B team and still, he was an unused substitute. Therefore, he must leave for regular first team football and a move to Burnley should help.