Liverpool backed to sign “great” £64m-£73m player

Liverpool are once again linked with Kalidou Koulibaly and a former Red has backed the club to sign the central defender if the price is right.

Steve Nicol thinks that luring the Senegalese international would be a no brainer if Napoli are not demanding crazy money for his sale.

News – Deal close – £20million attacker on the verge of securing Liverpool exit

The 58-year-old praised the 29-year-old star and told ESPN:

“The guy (Koulibaly) is absolutely in the prime of his career, he’s a great centre-back. Any team on the planet would like to have this guy, but it depends on the money.”

“I think Napoli will be asking for too much money, so I don’t think it’ll happen. But it would be nice if it did.”

As far as the asking price is concerned, latest reports (Le Parisien) suggest that the Italian side are looking to get a fee of around 70-80 million euros £64m-£73m.

Liverpool have already secured three signings to strengthen their left back, central midfiled and left wing positions this summer. However, they have not replaced center back Lovren as yet.

The Croatian star was our fourth choice CB in the last two seasons but did feature in several fixtures in the absence of Matip and Gomez. Joe missed majority of the 2018-19 season with an ankle surgery and Joel was mostly on the treatment table last term.

The Reds had the best defensive record in the last two league seasons and after watching Fabinho put in a world class performance in the central defense vs Chelsea, I do not think that there is a dire need to reinforce the central defense at Anfield. What do you think?