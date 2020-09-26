Fee agreed – Liverpool now pushing to seal signing – Report

As per recent reports going on in the media, Liverpool are linked with a teenage defender in the form of Sam Campbell and they have agreed a fee to sign him from Motherwell.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider earlier in the day, the Reds have a bid accepted and now they are trying to convince the player to move to Anfield.

The news source have mentioned that the likes of Brighton and Leeds have their bids accepted by the Scottish side as well and they are also pushing to hire his services.

The 16-year-old will head to Merseyside for tour and talks regarding his potential move to the Premier League champions, who plan to win over the player to seal his signing.

Cambpell is an unknown name in the world of football but the fact that he is linked with three clubs in the top flight of England football indicates that he is a talented player.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is renowned for promoting talented youngsters.

At Anfield, youngsters like Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones have excelled under the guidance of the German boss and are now key members of the first team squad,

Therefore, if Sam Campbell is good enough, then sooner rather than later he would get his chance if he does end up moving to Anfield.

