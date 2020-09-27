4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Arsenal with Thiago

Liverpool played their B team in the league cup and the youngsters ran riot against Lincoln City to book a place in the next round.

Tomorrow night, the Reds will face Arsenal at Anfield. The Merseysiders dominated the last two contests vs the Gunners but still ended up losing. Who will come out on top this time?

Under the management of Arteta, the north London side have been able to form a compact defensive unit that managed to effectively stop our fullbacks and we have not been creative through the center.

With the addition of Thiago, things might be very different on Monday night. The Spanish international would likely get the nod to make his first start for the Premier League champions.

With Henderson still out, we can expect the likes of Wijnaldum and Keita to start in the center of the park with Thiago.

Joe Gomez returned to training recently and Joel Matip is still out, so it will not come as any surpsirse to see Fabinho again in the central defenese with Van Dijk.

The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson should return to start in the fullback positions and Alisson will probably replace Adrian in the goal.

In the attacking third, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah should be back. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 vs Arsenal: