Ten changes – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Arsenal

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season by beating Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds will once again host the Gunners, this time in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

News – Report – Liverpool made an offer to sign £209,000-a-week player – Decision made

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to make ten changes to the starting XI that played vs the north Londners at the weekend.

In the goal, Adrian will probably return in place of Alisson. In front of the Spanish shot stopper, the likes of Van Dijk and Koumetio could start in the central defense. Neco Williams may return to start in the RB role. Robertson should be rested and with Tsimikas out, Milner could start in the LB role.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out after the Spaniard contracted coronavirus. Fabinho, Keita and Wijnaldum could be rested and we might see Jones, Grujic and Elliott could start.

In the attack, new signing Diogo Jota should get the nod to make his debut start for the Reds. He came on as a sub and found the net vs Arsenal on Sunday.

Minamino was the MOTM in the last Carabao Cup fixture, so, he could return and Shaqiri, who scored a sublime free kick goal vs Lincoln last week may start.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Arsenal: