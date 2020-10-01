Deal close – Liverpool could agree fee plus key demand to seal £20million player exit

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has been linked with a move away from Anfield for some time and it seems that he would be moving to Sheffield United.

Two days back, The Mail reported that Chris Wilder’s team is close to luring the 20-year-old and have been allowed to discuss terms of a contract with the center forward.

News – Ten changes – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Arsenal

According to The Telegraph, the Blades are in talks and getting closer to meeting the asking price of £20million. Moreover, they are open to agreeing the Anfield club’s key demand to insert a buy back clause.

As per The Daily Express, Sheffield are leading to secure the signing of the young striker and are prepared to accept Liverpool’s desire to have an option to re-sign the player in future.

In 2017, the English striker won the Golden Boot award (8 goals) at the 2017 World Cup to help his team win the tournament.

Last season, he spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Swansea City, started 21 games in all competitions for the Championship side and scored 11 goals.

Brewster is a talented boy, who has scored/created goals for fun for the Merseysiders’ youth teams. In 28 appearances for the U-23s, he has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists.

However, due to heavy competition under the management of Jurgen Klopp, he has only managed to make just 4 appearances for the first team. So, to play week in week out, the youngster should leave Anfield.