Report – Liverpool made an offer to sign £209,000-a-week player – Decision made

Liverpool have been linked with numerous attacking players in this summer transfer window and Ousmane Dembele is one of them.

The Reds have been interested in the French international and the latest reports suggest that they even made an offer to hire his services.

As per today’s version of Sport (press image provided below), Liverpool made a move to sign the World Cup winning star, who made his decision and said no to the offer from the Premier League champions.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that Dembele’s disciplinary problems were constant under previous managers and the situation has not changed even under Ronald Koeman.

Punctuality is not one of his strengths and it is reported that he arrived 15 minutes late for training.

However, the 23-year-old, who played for 20 minutes in the opening La Liga fixture, is showing positive attitude in training making it clear that he does not want a move away and wishes to succeed at the Nou Camp.

Sport claim that for arriving late again, this time, the £209,000-a-week player (Marca) will not be punished by the Catalan giants.

Apart from the disciplinary concerns, Dembele has got a terrible injury record (Transfermarkt). He missed 40 games in all competitions last season and has never been as good as he used to be with Borussia Dortmund.

In 2016, Klopp sent Sakho, who used to be a key player at Anfield, back to Liverpool from the team’s US tour because he arrived late for training just once. The former PSG star never played for the Reds again.

Therefore, I do not think we should be looking to sign an injury prone and trouble maker like Dembele and I’m glad we have lured Diogo Jota, who scored last night against Arsenal on his Premier League debut for us.