Group of death – Liverpool’s worst possible Champions League draw

Later today, Liverpool will find out who they will face in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. We take a look at the worst possible draw for the Merseysiders.

The Reds had a group of death back in 2018-19 with top teams like Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli but they passed the test and then went on to win the European Cup.

The Anfield side are one of the best clubs in the world and to win the Champions League, you have to beat the best.

We are in Pot one with reigning champions Bayern Munich and other league winners.

From Pot two, arguably, there are three tough teams that we could face, Barcelona, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid. I think Barca would be the toughest as they have a new manager, with a rejuvenated squad that ran riot in the opening league fixture. Not to forget, they still have the reigning Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi

From Pot three, last season’s semi finalist Leipzig and Europa League finalist Inter Milan are the toughest teams. The German side have lost their prolific goal scorer Timo Werner and on paper the Nerazzurri are a much better side.

From Pot four, there are three relatively tough teams in my opinion, Borussia Monchengladbach, Marseille and Rennes. Rennes will make their debut in the competition, whereas, Monchengladbach and Marseille are returning after years. The French side were the first winners of the Champions League and have a world class playmaker in the form of Dimitri Payet, so, I’ll pick them as the toughest.

Here is Liverpool’s worst possible Champions League draw: