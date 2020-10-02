Liverpool could be set to rake in £80million before deadline – Report

Liverpool have so far completed three major signings this summer by hiring the services of Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

Now, reports suggest that the Reds are mainly focusing on selling players and they could be set to rake in £80million before deadline.

We know that Brewster is heavily linked with a move away from Anfield, Sheffield United want him and could pay our asking price of £20million (The Telegraph).

On the other hand, Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic is wanted by Borussia Monchengladbach. As per Goal, the German Bundesliga outlet are keen on signing the former Red Star Belgrade player, who is valued at £20million by the Premier League champions.

Liverpool also value Harry Wilson at £20million (The Mirror) and recent reports indicate that he is on Burnley’s radar (Sky Sports).

The Welsh international, who spent the last two seasons on loan, made his debut for the Reds last night in the Carabao Cup contest vs Arsenal.

The right winger was played out of position in the central midfield and could not excel, moreover, his miss from the spot proved to be decisive as we were ousted from the competition.

Last but not the least, Xherdan Shaqiri could also end up moving away from Anfield. The Swiss international was a super sub for us in the 2018-19 campaign but was mostly injured last term.

This season, he played against Lincoln City last week and scored a world class goal free kick goal. However, the former Stoke City star was not even part of the squad against the Gunners last night.

According to Liverpool Echo, the likes of Lazio and Sevilla are eager to sign the 28-year-old and the Merseysiders are looking get £20million from his sale.