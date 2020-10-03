Key change – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Villa

Liverpool will face Aston Villa tomorrow and will look to continue the winning run but they will have to do the job without two key first team players.

Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane have recently contracted the coronvirus and will not be taking part in the contest vs the Birmingham based side.

News – ‘Special’ attacking midfielder snubbed giants to seal Liverpool move

The involvement of skipper Jordan Henderson is also a doubt, he did train with the first team but I do not think the England international should be brought straight back to the starting XI. Glad we have ample quality and depth in the center of the park.

The likes of Fabinho, Wijnaldum and Keita did well vs the Gunners in the Premier League last weekend and the trio could get the nod to start on Sunday.

With Mane out, Klopp would likely make one key change to the usual attack and we can expect Diogo Jota to start with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

In the back-line, the likes of Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Gomez could start and behind them, Brazilian goalie Alisson should return.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Villa: