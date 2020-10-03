‘Special’ attacking midfielder snubbed giants to seal Liverpool move

Liverpool have secured three key signings to improve the first team this summer but they also lured a highly talented attacking midfielder for the youth team.

Melkamu Frauendorf followed in the footsteps of Roberto Firmino and left Hoffenheim to move to the Reds in August.

News – Liverpool could move to finally sign £40million star next year – Journalist

In an exclusive interview with Blood Red (Liverpool Echo), former coach of the attacker, Danny Galm, praised the 16-year-old and said that ‘many clubs’ were after him but he decided to join Liverpool. He further stated:

“I’m not a fan of comparing players to others but Mel is a special player. He is fast and has good endurance, and he wants to learn, but remains creative.”

“He will develop physically in the next months and will grow [in responsibility] in Liverpool. I will follow his development and I hope he will soon experience the spirit of Anfield.”

It is stated that European giants and German champions Bayern were also interested in signing the teenage sensation but he snubbed them to seal Liverpool move.

Last month, a proven quality midfielder like Thiago left the CL winners to move to Anfield. This just shows how attractive a destination Liverpool are, especially under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

In the last campaign, Frauendorf featured in 20 games in the U-17 Bundesliga and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 10 goals (5 goals and 5 assists).

Since completing his move, so far, the youngster has started 1 game in the U-18 Premier League and in that contest vs Manchester City, he provided the assist for our only goal of the game.

Galm knows all about the qualities of the player and has backed him to be a hit in England. Will he grow to be a star at Anfield? We shall see.