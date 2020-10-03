Image – Liverpool have perhaps completed another signing

Liverpool have been linked with Marcelo Pitaluga for some time and last month, reports even suggested that the Premier League champions have agreed to sign him.

The Athletic’s James Pearce reported on September 13 that the Merseysiders have agreed a fee worth £1.8million with Fluminense to lure the Brazilian shot stopper and the medical was expected soon.

Since then, the Reds have not made any official announcement regarding the completion of the deal.

However, yesterday, Pitaluga was present at Melwood to train with the first team players and the image provided below indicates that perhaps Liverpool have competed the signing.

Out goalies like Karius and Grabara have already left the club on loan this summer and Pearce claimed (last month) that Liverpool could even loan out Kelleher.

Therefore, the teenage South American, who was part of the U-17 Brazil squad that won the World Cup last year, could be our third shot goal keeper behind Alisson Becker and Spaniard Adrian.