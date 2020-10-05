Deal close – £20million player set to agree move away from Liverpool on temporary basis

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is about to leave on loan yet again. The Serbian midfielder spent the last two seasons on loan with Hertha Berlin.

This time around, the Reds have been demanding a fee of £20million (Goal) for the former Red Star Belgrade player but the latest reports indicate that he is set to agree yet another loan move.

According to Bild, Werder Bremen are about to sign the 24-year-old midfielder on loan from the Reds.

The renowned German news source have mentioned that the Bundesliga side are quickly going to secure the capture of Grujic in order to replace Davy Klaassen, who is expected to join Ajax.

Grujic was the first player to move to Anfield under the management of Jurgen Klopp he has never got a fair chance under the German manager.

Last season, he scored 4 goals in 29 league appearances for Hertha Berlin. This term, he scored his first goal for the Reds in the third round of the Carabao Cup contest vs Lincoln City.

The Serbian also featured for full 90 minutes in the fourth round vs Arsenal. The Gunners won the contest on penalties.

In the past four years, Grujic has managed to play just 16 games for the Merseysiders and if he agrees a temporary move to Werder Bremen then it would be his fourth loan spell. His current contract is going to expire in 2023 and in all fairness, Liverpool should sell him once and for all.