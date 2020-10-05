Liverpool hope to secure signing of £45.4million star before deadline

Liverpool were thrashed at Villa Park last night and that has perhaps forced Jurgen Klopp to think about strengthening the squad before today’s transfer deadline.

The Premier League champions have been linked with Ousmane Dembele for some time and they are still aiming to hire his services.

According to The Independent, Firmino has been out of form this season, Shaqiri could depart, Mane is out after contracting coronavirus and new signing Jota is still not settled at Anfield.

Therefore, the renowned British news outlet have mentioned that Liverpool could sign another attacker today and they have faint hopes of securing the signing of Dembele on loan from Barcelona.

As per reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ronald Koeman wants to sign Memphis Depay, who has already agreed personal terms with the Catalan giants but the move depends on the departure of Dembele from the Nou Camp.

Mundo Deportivo reported yesterday that if Barca fail to sell the French international then they would be unable to lure Depay.

According to a recent story published by Sport, the La Liga club want at least £45.4million (50 million euros) from the sale of the ex Dortmund star. It is stated that Dembele will either be allowed to leave on a permanent transfer or on a loan with an obligatory option to buy.

Would Liverpool be able to sign the injury prone star before today’s deadline? Only time will tell. For the latest updates, watch this space.