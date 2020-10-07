Report – Liverpool could sanction £100million signing next summer

Liverpool did their business intelligently and hired the likes of Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota in the summer transfer window.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, they were reluctant to splash a decent amount of cash in one go and that is why, we failed to lure a key target in the form of Timo Werner (ESPN).

If reports in the media are anything to go by then things could change next year.

According to The Independent, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but due to financial constraints, the Reds were unable to break the bank to get his signing done.

Now, the renowned British news outlet have mentioned that Liverpool could sanction a £100million signing next summer and they have moved ahead of the Red Devils to sign Sancho.

The England international is not the only highly rated player linked with a move to Anfield.

Last month, it was reported that Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and the Premier League champions could move to secure his signature (L’Equipe).

The likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are highly important at Anfield but the world class duo are nearing the age of 30 and sooner rather than later, Liverpool would have to replace them.

Therefore, the Reds should target stars who would be able to serve the club in the long run.

