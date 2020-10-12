Liverpool can agree signing for £45m+ in January – Should Klopp move again?

Liverpool were interested in signing Ousmane Dembele in the summer transfer window but the player eventually stayed at the Nou Camp.

Last month, Sport reported that Klopp thinks that the French international can improve things in the attacking third for the Reds.

News – £60,000-a-week star could secure Liverpool move and play vs Everton – Report

Liverpool moved in with an offer to sign the former Borussia Dortmund attacker, who decided to snub the move initially but close to the deadline day, he was ready to consider a move to Anfield (Sport).

In the end, time ran out and he is still a Barcelona player. If the latest reports going on in the media are anything to go by then the Catalan giants want to sell the 23-year-old in January.

According to Marca, the La Liga giants are planning to offload him in winter and are also willing to extend his contract to get a decent fee.

On the other hand, Sport have mentioned that Barcelona will sell the attacker if he does not opt to put pen to paper. It is stated that if an offer of more than €50m (£45m) arrives then it would be accepted.

It must be remembered that Klopp even wanted to lure the Les Bleus star before he joined Dortmund back in 2016 (FourFourTwo). So, the German manager clearly rates the player highly.

Dembele proved his worth in the Bundesliga but has remained injury prone in the Spanish league and this season, Koeman has mostly opted to keep him on the bench.

Liverpool have quality and depth in the attacking third but with COVID-19 around, perhaps the depth should further be improved. We badly missed Sadio Mane against Aston Villa, the Senegalese is currently out after contracting the coronavirus.

In your view, should Klopp move again to finally bring Ousmane Dembele to Anfield?