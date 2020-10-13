Trio return – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Everton

After their terrible defeat vs Aston Villa, Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they face Everton at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are in great form, so the Reds have to be at their best to earn all three points. It must be remembered that Jurgen Klopp has never beaten Carlo Ancelotti in an away fixture. Will that change this time? We shall see.

As far as the team news is concerned, the reigning champions have received a major boost with the return of three key players, Hendesron, Thiago and Mane.

The skipper was out injured but recently returned and featured for the national side. On the other hand, Mane and Thiago were out after contracting coronavirus but now, they have returned to training ahead of the Merseyside derby (talkSPORT).

The likes of Thiago and Henderson should start with Wijnaldum in the center of the park.

Gomez has been our worst central defender this season. In fact, he has been average since we won the title last term. Therefore, the England international should be on the bench and Fabinho should start in the central defense with Van Dijk.

Unfortunately, with Alisson out injured, it will not be surprising to see Adrian in the goal again. The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson should start in the fullback positions.

As far as the attack is concerned, Mane should replace Jota to play with in form Salah and Firmino, who netted a brace for Brazil against Bolivia at the weekend. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Everton: