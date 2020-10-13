Liverpool backed to sign “consistent” 8-capped international before deadline

Adrian was responsible for getting us eliminated from the Champions League last season. He was responsible for initiating the collapse against Aston Villa in the last league game.

Therefore, with Alisson Becker out due to injury, Liverpool are linked with several shot stoppers to sort things in the goal.

Kevin Phillips has backed the Reds to sign Ben Foster from Watford City, who were relegated from the Premier League last term.

The former Sunderland center forward, who won the European Golden Shoe two decades ago, told Football Insider:

“If I was Jurgen Klopp, I would go for Ben Foster. If you put me on the spot. Give me Ben Foster any day of the week”

“He was outstanding for Watford last season, even though they went down. Foster is a safe pair of hands, even at his age.”

“I would pick him over Jack Butland. Foster has been far more consistent and has the greater experience as well.”

Alisson is still out for a few weeks and we cannot rely on the not so confident Adrian. The domestic transfer window deadline will end this Friday and if the PL champions are serious about signing a new goalie then they must act swiftly.

Ben Foster is 37 and has got ample top flight experience under his belt. He has played over 350 games in the Premier League and was part of the squad that won two titles for Man United under the management of Alex Ferguson.

Last season, the 8-capped international was one of Watford’s better players but he could not save them from going down. This season, thus far, he has played four games in the Championship and kept three clean sheets for the Hornets.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign the veteran goalie before deadline?