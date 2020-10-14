Liverpool backed to seal “outstanding” signing of star

Alisson is on the treatment table at the moment and Adrian has been in horrific form. Therefore, more than a few goalies are linked with Liverpool.

The names of Jack Butland and Ben Foster have been in the lime light lately and now a new name is in the focus in the form of Danijel Subasic.

Former Premier League shot stopper, Paul Robinson, exclusively told Football Insider:

“Subasic is an outstanding goalkeeper,”

“A top goalkeeper that did brilliantly for Croatia in the World Cup. I am very surprised that he is still a free agent. I thought somebody would have snapped him up by now.

“Adrian is out of form and his confidence looks shot to pieces. If Alisson is going to be out for six weeks, Subasic would be an outstanding signing for them.”

The 35-year-old is an experienced star but in the recent years, he has been highly injury prone and that is why Monaco allowed him to leave for free this summer.

In the 2017-18 campaign, the Croatian international featured in 34 league games for the Ligue 1 side and kept 11 clean sheets (Transfermarkt). After that, he went on to win the silver medal at the 2018 World Cup.

However, the 44-capped star has not played for the national side since the WC final against France in Russia. He was mostly on the treatment table in the 2018-19 campaign and after returning from injury last term, Monaco opted to keep him on the bench.

Subasic only managed to make a single appearance (in Coupe de la Ligue) in the 2019-20 season and now finds himself without a club.

