Liverpool linked, £40million could get signing done – Report

The domestic transfer window will close at 5pm today. Would Liverpool will move to sign someone before the deadline? We shall see.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are linked with Bournemouth attacker David Brooks.

News – Liverpool backed to seal “outstanding” signing of star

Back in August, Sky Sports reported that Liverpool are interested in luring the Cherries star in the summer transfer window.

More recently, The Daily Mail have reported that Brooks is one of the players who could move to the Premier League before today’s deadline and the Merseysiders have him on their radar.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that the relegated club are looking to get a huge fee of £40million from the sale of their prized asset.

In the season before last, the 23-year-old winger rose to fame after scoring 7 goals and providing 5 assists in 30 league games under guidance of Eddie Howe (Transfermarkt).

He set up a goal against our arch rivals Man Utd in their own backyard. Moreover, he scored a goal and provided an assist in Bournemouth’s win against Chelsea.

However, last season, the Welsh international was mostly on the treatment table and would have missed the entire campaign but the arrival COVID-19 changed the situation. He made 9 appearances last term and scored just 1 goal.

As far as this season is concerned, so far, the 12-capped attacker has made 4 appearances for the Championship side and is yet to score or provide an assist.

In all fairness, Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the attacking third, especially after the arrival of Diogo Jota. Therefore, they really do not need to sign an injury prone and out of form David Brooks. What do you think?