Klopp determined to sign £360,000-a-week player for Liverpool – Faces competition

Kylian Mbappe’s future has been up in the air for some time and reports have suggested that he is willing to move away from PSG next year (The Times).

As per the latest report covered by AS today, Jurgen Klopp is determined to sign the Les Bleus star for Liverpool, the German manager dreams to see him at Anfield and is trying to tempt him to move.

The renowned Spanish news outlet have mentioned that the Ligue 1 champions do not want to lose their prized asset and have offered him a five year contract worth 150 million euros i.e. over 570,000 euros a week.

Mbappe’s current contract with the French giants will expire in 2022 and he earns around 398,000 euros a week (£360,000-a-week) (Goal).

So, PSG have offered him a bumper pay rise but AS claim that the 21-year-old is not interested. It is stated Real Madrid are in pole position to secure his signature.

Florentino Perez has taken the matter into his own hands and his mission is to bring the Les Bleus star to the Bernabeu. As far as Klopp is concerned, it is reported that the Liverpool boss is trying but he knows that the Reds cannot compete with the Spanish champions.

Back in January 2019, Mbappe specifically praised the Premier League champions and our manager. He labeled us as a winning ‘machine’ (BBC).

So, we know that the former Monaco man likes Klopp and is impressed by his team but do you think that the former Dortmund boss can sign him?

He is one of the best players in the world and is going to cost a lot. Moreover, his current salary (£360,000-a-week) is way more than our current highest earner Mohamed Salah, who is only earning £200,000-a-week (The Daily Mail).

Therefore, in order to have a strong chance of signing the World Cup winning player, the Merseysiders would have to break the bank and their pay structure. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming months.