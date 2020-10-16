It’s logical, Liverpool want to secure signing of £64million star – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Adama Traore for quite some time and once again the Spanish international is in the lime light.

Back in June, Mirror Sport revealed that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the Wolves attacker and the German manager wants to bring him to Anfield.

News – Liverpool backed to seal “outstanding” signing of star

However, the Reds did not sign the former Barca man, instead they lured his club team-mate, Diogo Jota to improve the offense.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, it is once again claimed that Klopp wants to sign the 24-year-old star.

Yesterday, Mundo Deportivo covered a story and stated that Adama’s talent may surprise those who have never seen him but those at Barca already know about the gifts that the player has.

It is claimed that at the La Masia, he had all the speed, power and talent and the only major change we see in him today is physical. He used to be a very skinny during his time with the La Liga giants but now, he is perhaps the most muscular player around.

Last season, Traore directly contributed in 18 goals in all competitions for the Molineux outfit under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo. He was MOTM in both the fixtures against Guardiola’s Man City (scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist).

Last year, Klopp heavily praised the speedy winger and said that he is exceptional and really dangerous (Sky Sports).

In the recent Nations League contest vs Ukraine, Traore featured for full 90 minutes and was highly impressive. MD cite stats from Opta and mention that the winger successfully completed 10 out of 13 dribbles on the night. Moreover, he provided 12 crosses from the right.

The renowned Spanish news source claim that Barca do not have a player like Adama, who is valued at 70 million euros (£64million) by Wolves, at the Nou Camp, he is an elite level player and that is why it’s logical that the Liverpool manager wants to secure his signing.