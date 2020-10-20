4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Ajax

Liverpool are going through a tough patch with more than a few key players out injured. They have conceded 9 goals in the last two league games and will now face Ajax in the Champions League.

The Dutch giants netted 5 goals in their last game at the weekend and can trouble the Reds. Who will come out on top?

With Alisson still out, Spanish goalie Adrian would likely get the nod to start again in the goal.

Van Dijk is out with a long term knee injury and reports suggest that even Joel Matip is a doubt for the game against the Eredivisie club (Goal). Therefore, we can expect Fabinho and Gomez to start in the central defense.

The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson should retain their starting fullback positions.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Thiago is okay but he got a proper knock against Everton and I do not think Klopp should start him. Keita returned to training and he might start with Wijnaldum and captain Henderson in the center of the park.

In the attacking third, Firmino has been out of form for us but the Braziliam may still start with the in form duo of Mane and Salah.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Ajax: